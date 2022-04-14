Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Identiv by 377.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

INVE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 171,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,301.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

