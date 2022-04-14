Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Funko posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,651,790 shares of company stock worth $31,525,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 20,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,705. The stock has a market cap of $846.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

