Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.23. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $186.13 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after acquiring an additional 474,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 191,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

