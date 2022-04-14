Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.91. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $4.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.99 to $19.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.11 to $21.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.41. 5,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.