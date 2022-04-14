Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 14th (ADEVF, AMD, ATRS, BBBY, BZLFY, CAHPF, CF, CMBM, CRNLF, CTVA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 14th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.60 target price on the stock.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.65 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has 4.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of 3.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Vertical Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $480.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $562.00.

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating. The firm currently has $10.50 target price on the stock.

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities to a hold rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.25.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a hold rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$40.50 target price on the stock.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

