Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will report $46.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.92 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $217.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.71 million to $221.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $244.59 million, with estimates ranging from $232.18 million to $257.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,322. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.02. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.