Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to report sales of $402.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.34 million and the highest is $403.69 million. National Instruments reported sales of $335.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 380,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,289. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

