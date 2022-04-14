Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

