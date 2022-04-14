Analysts Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). InMed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of INM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

