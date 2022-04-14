Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.00. DaVita reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $137,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

