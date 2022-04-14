Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.37 EPS

Analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 55,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

