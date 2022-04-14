Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

