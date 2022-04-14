AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,861,022.80 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $162.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

