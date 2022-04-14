American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $255.54. 2,309,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,205. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

