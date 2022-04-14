American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $63.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.98. 3,386,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

