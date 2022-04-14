American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Sells $351,992.28 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 369,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

