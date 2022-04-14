American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of American Campus Communities worth $41,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 382,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 222,074 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

