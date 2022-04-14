Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Cut to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $59.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.