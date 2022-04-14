AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 460,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,314,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,858 shares of company stock worth $7,491,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

