Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 255.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after buying an additional 12,748,854 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after buying an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 5,897,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,766,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

