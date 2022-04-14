Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.78.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$24.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.63. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$14.92 and a one year high of C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.6885918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

