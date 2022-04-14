Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,146. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

