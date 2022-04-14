Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $246,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,380 shares of company stock worth $16,785,814. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,951. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

