Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.71 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

