Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $272.35. 33,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

