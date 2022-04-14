Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 283,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,281,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 111.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 82,723 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 117.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 14,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

