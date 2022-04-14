Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 221,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,978 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

