Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.
Shares of ALLY traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 221,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,978 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
