AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $98,443.49 and $9.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

