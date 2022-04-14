AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Director Sells $55,766.90 in Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $11.86 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
