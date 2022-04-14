Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $108.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

