ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $50,645,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 625.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 255,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

