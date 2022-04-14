Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

