Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,249,216 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Alexco Resource by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

