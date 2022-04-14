Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

AMLP opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

