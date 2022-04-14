Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.38. Alector shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 16,735 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Alector by 4,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

