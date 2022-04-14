Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

