Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,058 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 755,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.