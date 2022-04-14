Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 10th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

NYSE ACI opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $5,011,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

