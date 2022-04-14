Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Lowered by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $11.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.85. 7,209,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,446. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of -226.12 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,739,387. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

