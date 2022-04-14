Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $117,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $249.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

