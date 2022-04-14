Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 2,474 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.86 on Thursday, hitting $336.49. 582,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.