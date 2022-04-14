Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 2,474 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.86 on Thursday, hitting $336.49. 582,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.