AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.82

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 129883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

Get AEX Gold alerts:

AEX Gold Company Profile (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.