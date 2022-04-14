AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.82

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 129883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95.
AEX Gold Company Profile (CVE:AEX)
