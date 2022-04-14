Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$12.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 25,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

