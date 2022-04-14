Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

