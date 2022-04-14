Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,882,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.