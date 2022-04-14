Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Advance Auto Parts worth $42,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $220.58 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.10 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

