AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 1,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

