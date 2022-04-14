Aditus One Day Volume Reaches $121,287.00 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $91,945.83 and approximately $121,287.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aditus Coin Profile

ADI is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

