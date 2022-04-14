Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADUS. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

