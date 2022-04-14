Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.7%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 9,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.
